Insurer/reinsurer shares tend to underperform before storms make landfall then outperform on average once they hit land, writes Goldman Sachs analyst Yaron Kinar in a note to clients.

Still, Kinar points out, "outperformance depends on whether or not ensuing price expectations are robust."

Hurricane Laura is expected to become a Category 4 hurricane before reaching the Texas and Louisiana coasts tonight, the AP reports. The storm reached Category 3 status this morning with sustained winds of about 115 mph.

Goldman's Kinar sees RenaissanceRe Holdings (RNR -0.2% ), Everest Re Group (RE -0.4% ), and Arch Capital Group (ACGL -1.0% ) likely to benefit the most (and in that order) from hurricane/pricing trade.

Expects Axis Capital Holdings (AXS -0.4% ) to be "more limited in its ability to capitalize on emerging market opportunities on the back end of a large event" given its debt-to-capital ratio of 28%.

Notes that brokers also tend to outperform in the face of hurricanes, "with the optimal entry point 1-2 days ahead of landfall." Brown & Brown (rated Neutral by Goldman) is the most exposed to U.S. wind among the brokers it covers.

Piper Sandler typically recommends that investors "buy the dips created by catastrophe events for stocks investors already believe are attractive," writes analyst Paul Newsome.

Adds that insurance stocks usually recover after a day or two; the rebound only occurs once the event's impact becomes clear.

Notice small dip in RNR and RE in 2017 before Hurricane Harvey hit: