Moderna (MRNA +7.1% ) rallies, albeit on below-average volume, on the heels of this morning's presentation on COVID-19 vaccine candidate mRNA-1273 before the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. Highlights:

The vaccine, administered in two 10 microgram doses 28 days apart, stimulated an immune response in older adults (n=20), inducing similar antibody titers as younger adults. Neutralizing antibody levels were higher than those in convalescent sera but the specific titers were undisclosed.

No serious adverse events were reported. The majority of minor symptoms, including fatigue, chills, headache and pain, resolved within two days.

Shares jumped at almost the precise time the presentation started.