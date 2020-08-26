On today's post-earnings conference call, Dick's Sporting Goods CEO Edward Stack confirmed recent data showing strong golf demand this summer, noting comparable sales at the Golf Galaxy chain were really good and young people are taking up the game as a pandemic alternative.

Golf rounds played in the U.S. increased 13.9% Y/Y in June, led by strength in Arizona (+29%), Florida (+25%), Georgia (+24%), Texas (+23%), Pennsylvania (+22%) and Ohio (+21%), according to the National Golf Foundation. Strong numbers are expected for July and August when those reports are published.