Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) has received its FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to provide high-speed connectivity to Gulfstream G650 and G650ER large-cabin business jets.

The move (through Gulfstream Aerospace) certifies the use of Viasat's Ka-band IFC system for use.

Combining that with a prior STC for its Ku-band system offers the ability for a tail-mounted dual-band service offering.

Viasat recently announced there would be no speed caps across its Ka-band service plans, which should allow data-heavy apps including videoconferencing and VPN/cloud content access in the sky.