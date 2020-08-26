Reuters sources say Alibaba (BABA +1.0% ) is pausing plans to invest in Indian companies, partially due to rising political tensions.

Alibaba won't invest new funds or expand existing investments for at least six months.

But Alibaba reportedly doesn't plan to reduce its existing stakes or exit investments in the region.

Alibaba and financial arm Ant Group have invested $more than $2B in Indian companies in the past five years, including backing payments platform Paytm and e-grocer giant BigBasket.

In Ant Group's IPO filing, the firm said a change in India's foreign investment rules prompted a reevaluation of additional investments in food delivery company Zomato.

Previously: Ant Group files for IPO in Hong Kong and Shanghai (Aug. 25 2020)