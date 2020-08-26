Equinor (EQNR -0.8% ) says it is set to significantly cut jobs in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. to adjust to the decline in oil prices.

The company says it plans to lower the number of its employees in those countries by ~20% and number of contractors by ~50% to ensure that its business is profitable in a lower price scenario.

Equinor also says it will not drill any new unconventional wells in the U.S., where it has acreage in the Bakken and Marcellus shale formations.

The company recently reported an unexpected Q2 profit while maintaining its $0.09/share quarterly dividend.