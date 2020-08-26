Hyatt Hotels (H -3.8% ) priced its public offering of $750M principal amount of senior notes due 2022; notes will bear an interest at a floating rate equal to 3-month LIBOR plus a margin of 3.00%, payable quarterly, in arrears.

Notes are redeemable at 100% of their principal amount at any time or post 1-year from issuance date.

Proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes.

Hyatt’s current cash burn estimate (cash position at the end of Q2 was $1.438B) remains consistent with previously announced estimates, even after the inclusion of incremental interest expense associated with the notes.