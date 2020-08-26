Livent (LTHM +9.6% ) shoots higher after Raymond James initiates coverage with a Strong Buy rating and $9 price target, saying the company's revenues may rise by a third and adjusted EBITDA can double as electric vehicle sales and other underlying demand ramp back up in 2021.

Lithium is vital for EV batteries, and RayJay's Pavel Molchanov says Livent is the first stock in the firm's clean technology coverage that is a derivative on battery production, adding that in contrast to the many new entrants in EV manufacturing, the lithium segment of the value chain is much less fragmented.

While LTHM's Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Neutral and its Quant Rating is Very Bearish, the average Wall Street analyst rating is Bullish.