HEICO (HEI -6.2% ) reported FQ3 net sales decline of 27.4% Y/Y to $386.41M; Segment sales: Flight Support $178.16M (-44.3% Y/Y); and Electronic Technologies $210.92M (-2.4% Y/Y).

Company’s commercial aerospace businesses were materially impacted in 3Q20 by the significant decline in global commercial air travel that began in March 2020.

Q3 Operating margin declined by 472 bps to 17.7%

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD $298.97M, compared to $313.39M a year ago.

EBITDA decreased by 35.4% Y/Y to $91.01M, and margin declined by 290 bps to 23.6%.

Company’s net debt to EBITDA ratio improved to .70x as of July 31, 2020, down from .93x as of October 31, 2019.

Company continues to forecast positive cash flow from operations for the remainder of fiscal 2020.

