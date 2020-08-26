ArcelorMittal's (MT +4% ) South Africa unit declares force majeure following a breakdown of a blast furnace at its Newcastle Works.

The company says the blast furnace suffered thermal damage and will be shut for an estimated three weeks for repairs.

ArcelorMittal is Africa's biggest steelmaker, producing 4.4M metric tons of finished steel products in South Africa at its four main steel plants; its Newcastle plant makes long steel products used in the construction industry and has a capacity of 1.9M mt, or slightly more than 150K mt monthly.

In the U.S., ArcelorMittal recently raised steel plate pricing by $40/st for new orders.