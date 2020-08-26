B Communications tumbles on announcement of Nasdaq delisting

B Communications (BCOM -14.1% ) announces its intention to voluntarily delist its ordinary shares from the NASDAQ.

The company furthermore intends to deregister, and terminate its reporting obligations with SEC.

Delisting is expected to be filed with the SEC on or about September 8, 2020, while the filing for the deregistration and termination of reporting is expected to follow on or about September 21, 2020.

Ordinary shares will continue to be listed and traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

Cost, management time, and thin volume and liquidity being the reason for delisting.