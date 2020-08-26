StoneCo (STNE -2.2% ) expects its offer for software firm Linx to succeed and hopes to close the transaction in mid-November, Credit Suisse analysts led by Daniel Federle write in an Aug. 25 note, citing talks with STNE's top management.

The deal would require approvals by Cade, Brazil's antitrust regulator, and Linx shareholders.

STNE doesn't expect Cade to require any significant remedy, the analysts wrote.

Proceeds raised in STNE's recent equity offering will be used to finance the acquisition; excess cash will be used for investments and prepayment operations.

