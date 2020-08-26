Johnson Controls (JCI -0.0% ) announces the launch of OpenBlue Healthy Buildings, which it calls a comprehensive suite of digital solutions to make shared office spaces safer.

OpenBlue Healthy Building solutions include a combination of hardware and software such as smart equipment, digital sensors, security systems, cameras, monitors, powerful analytics and dashboards, infection control and other connected devices. The office space is managed via a mobile app to manage spaces and occupant experiences and includes contact tracing capabilities, social distancing monitoring, thermal cameras and infection control connectivity.

Source: Press Release