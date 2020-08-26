Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is adding detail to previous warnings about the impact of Apple's (AAPL +1.1% ) upcoming iOS 14, saying the new operating system could lead to its Audience Network advertising business dropping by more than half.

Facebook's Audience Network allows mobile software developers to provide targeted in-app ads based on Facebook data.

A change in iOS 14 means that apps that want to use unique device IDs for ad targeting will ask users to opt in to tracking on first launch.

For its part Facebook says its apps will not collected the unique info, known as IDFA.

Facebook says it's taking steps to comply with Apple requirements that will limit the effectiveness of ad targeting: “We know this may severely impact publishers’ ability to monetize through Audience Network on iOS 14, and, despite our best efforts, may render Audience Network so ineffective on iOS 14 that it may not make sense to offer it on iOS14 in the future."