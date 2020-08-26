Tech keeps pulling away from the pack, driving market forward

The familiar summer pandemic trade of tech stocks and certain consumer cyclicals rallying while other sectors languish is playing out again.

The Nasdaq is up 1.3% and the S&P is up 0.7% .

The Dow is flat, with gains from Microsoft and Apple tempered by losses in the three stocks leaving the Dow soon, plus a sizable drop in UnitedHealth.

Communications Services (NYSEARCA:XLC) is still the leading sector, up more than 2% , with Netflix jumping +9% on sell-side confidence in user trends and Facebook +5% adding to yesterday's shopping-inspired gains.

Technology (NYSEARCA:XLK) is close behind, with Salesforce soaring +27% as it heads toward Dow inclusion. Its share price is catching up on that of Home Depot, which would give the new entrant the second-biggest influence on the price-weighted index.

Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY) is seeing its usual bifurcation, with Amazon at the topped, followed by the dollar stores ahead of earnings tomorrow and home improvement retailers as the Gulf braces for Hurricane Laura. Cruise line stocks, Norwegian -6% , and department stores, Nordstrom -5% , are in the basement.

Utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU) and Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) are seeing the most selling. Crude oil futures + 0.1% have backed off earlier highs following inventory numbers.

Eyes are still on interest rates, which are up for the third session in a row. The 10-year Treasury yield is at 0.71%, almost touching 0.72% earlier, and closing in on top levels it saw at the apex of a sharp rally early this month.