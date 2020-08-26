MGM Resorts (MGM -0.2% ) is reopening the iconic Mirage casino resort tomorrow as it prepares the property for what is expected to be a pretty strong Labor Day weekend of traffic.

"Reopening the Mirage allows us to bring many more of our employees back to work, which is critical in the recovery of our community," says MGM CEO Bill Hornbuckle.

MGM has kept a measured pace of reopenings on the Las Vegas Strip, only opening the doors at three resorts on June 4 and another five since then. The company operates a total of 13 properties on the Strip.