Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A +0.5% ) is downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Barclays, which says the company could deliver significant free cash flow in the long term but the shares are expensive relative to its near-term industrial performance.

The firm foresees limited momentum for Shell until the company delivers a strategy presentation in February that could act as a catalyst for the shares.

Barclays also believes U.S. oil majors enjoy a "very large valuation premium" vs. European peers because of the growth in ESG investing in Europe, with the gap potentially closing over time as the trend starts to take hold in the U.S.

RDS.A's average Wall Street analyst rating is Bullish, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are both Neutral.