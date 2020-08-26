Vanguard to close Hong Kong and Japan offices - WSJ

Vanguard Group, the company known for pioneering low-cost index funds, is trimming its operations in Asia by shutting shop in Hong Kong and Japan, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The moves leave Vanguard with regional offices in mainland China and in Australia.

The company, which managed more than $5.9T in assets at the end of May, explained in a statement that its Hong Kong office, "primarily serves institutional clients, and not the individual investors that are our primary strategic focus."

The winding down will take six months to two years and will result in job cuts.

The passive style of investing that Vanguard is known for hasn't caught on in Asia, where individual investors prefer stock picking in hopes of getting higher returns, as they have in the U.S., according to the WSJ.

That's resulted in Asian ETFs being much smaller than similar ones in the U.S.

The company said it still sees growth in Hong Kong and will continue to use the territory's Connect programs to access onshore stocks and bonds; the local stock market will stay a key part of its global diversified funds.