Enphase Energy (ENPH +0.3% ) says its microinverters were selected by Australian solar energy provider Solargain as the premium inverter solution for its turnkey retail solar offerings in the country; financial terms are not provided.

Solargain recently was tapped by IKEA as its Australian partner to support in-store and online solar offerings.

Abundant sunshine has turned Australia into one of the world's biggest adopters of rooftop solar, with panels on more than one in four households, according to Bloomberg.

Enphase recently reported a large Q2 GAAP loss, as revenues fell 6% Y/Y and 39% Q/Q to $125M.