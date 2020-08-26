Schneider National (SNDR +0.6% ) says it was selected to participate in the all-electric Freightliner Customer Experience Fleet.

The CX Fleet is a part of Daimler Trucks North America's (OTCPK:DDAIF) ongoing initiative that engages customers in the commercial electric vehicle development process by deploying trucks in real-world applications. For its part, Schneider will test the eCascadia Class 8 tractor to detect and address potential challenges to widespread use of commercial battery electric vehicles. Schneider will monitor the following processes and characteristics to help provide actionable feedback

Scheider execs say joining the Freightliner CX Fleet is a great opportunity to help lead the industry in transitioning to more sustainable transportation options.

