Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) is up 27.5% on more than quadruple average daily volume following a bullish initiation at Canaccord Genuity.

The firm's Maria Ripps started the company at Buy with a $5 target; that still implies 71% upside even following today's rip so far.

The initiation is of a piece with its start of Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) at Buy with a $15 target. After big premarket gains that stock is up 2.5% , and Canaccord's target now implies 68% upside.

Street analysts are Neutral on Fluent, and it has a Quant Rating of Neutral.