For Q2 , Dycom Industries ( DY +4.0% ) contract revenues reduced to $823.9M from $884.2M in year ago quarter, indicating stable demand despite challenging economy.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $102.7M, or 12.5% of contract revenues vs. $89.2M, or 10.2% of contract revenues.

Net income of $37M, or $1.15/share vs. $29.9M, or $0.94/share.

During the quarter, the company purchased $234.7M principal amount of 0.75% convertible senior notes due September 2021 for $224.4M.

As of July 25, 2020, cash and equivalents of $22.5M, borrowings on its revolving line of credit of $200M, $433.1M of term loans outstanding and $58.3M principal amount of notes outstanding.

During Q2, notional debt was reduced by $94M.

At the end of Q2, backlog and awards totaled $6.44B (incl. $2.46B backlog for upcoming 12 months)