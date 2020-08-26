Gogo (GOGO +16.2% ) is finding new session highs after a report that Intelsat (OTCPK:INTEQ) is proposing a purchase of Gogo's commercial aviation business.

Financial researcher Reorg is reporting on the development, according to headlines.

Intelsat could spend as much as $500M on the unit, according to Bloomberg.

In its earnings report a few weeks ago, Gogo reported "the beginnings of a recovery in global commercial aviation which has continued into August." The company's CA unit revenues were down 72% in North America and down 67% in the rest of the world.