Tyme Technologies (TYME +2.1% ) has announced to initiate a proof-of-concept Respond trial to investigate its TYME-19 metabolic agent as a therapy against Covid-19.

TYME-19 is an oral synthetic bile acid, that has demonstrated broad spectrum antiviral activity as well as efficacy against COVID-19 in preclinical studies.

The company has partnered with Massachusetts General Hospital and Weill Cornell Medical Center to design a trial to evaluate TYME-19 versus placebo, for recently diagnosed, symptomatic patients. Trial is set to begin as soon as customary clinical trial site approvals are complete.