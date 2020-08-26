Tyme Technologies (TYME +2.1%) has announced to initiate a proof-of-concept Respond trial to investigate its TYME-19 metabolic agent as a therapy against Covid-19.
TYME-19 is an oral synthetic bile acid, that has demonstrated broad spectrum antiviral activity as well as efficacy against COVID-19 in preclinical studies.
The company has partnered with Massachusetts General Hospital and Weill Cornell Medical Center to design a trial to evaluate TYME-19 versus placebo, for recently diagnosed, symptomatic patients. Trial is set to begin as soon as customary clinical trial site approvals are complete.