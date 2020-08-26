Wage negotiations with Anglo American's (OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY) Kumba Iron Ore unit are deadlocked and a strike is possible, South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers says.

NUM, the majority union at Kumba, says the company had agreed to an 8% wage increase for the lowest-paid workers and 6.5% for the highest-paid, but the two parties had disagreed over sick leave.

The union's declaration of a dispute means a protected strike could proceed if conciliation talks between the parties mediated by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration fail to break the impasse.

Anglo American recently reported H1 underlying EBITDA fell 39% Y/Y to $3.4B, as production was hurt by coronavirus-related lockdowns.