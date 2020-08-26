Seeking Alpha
Digital Colony interested in Crown Castle fiber business - Reuters

About: Crown Castle International... (CCI)

Digital Colony Partners is signaling interest in buying into Crown Castle International's (CCI -0.4%) fiber business, Reuters reports.

The buyout firm could take a minority stake in the unit. Its CEO, Marc Ganzi, has spoken with Crown Castle CEO Jay Brown, according to the report.

That comes after Elliott Management has pushed for a strategic review of the fiber-cable business, saying returns have been disappointing.

Crown Castle has indicated it intends to keep both its wireless towers and the fiber-cable business.