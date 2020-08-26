Dollar General (NYSE:DG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 27th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.44 (+40.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.35B (+19.6% Y/Y).

Analysts expects comparable sales of 14.9%.

Over the last 2 years, DG has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 21 upward revisions and 0 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Dollar General Preview: Awaiting Another Mic Drop