Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 27th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.93 (+22.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.23B (+8.5% Y/Y).

Analysts expects comparable sales of +6.2%.

Over the last 2 years, DLTR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 19 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 20 upward revisions and 0 downward.