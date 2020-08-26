Salesforce.com (CRM +26.6%) shares surged today to a new all-time high of $277.97 after the company raised its full-year forecast and reported revenue that topped $5B for the first time.
The strong earnings report shook off last quarter's pandemic impact, which drove the company to lower its annual guidance.
Cloud stocks are catching a ride with Splunk (SPLK +6.9%) reporting earnings after the bell today and Workday (WDAY +9.2%) on deck tomorrow.
Other top movers include Slack (WORK +7.5%), ServiceNow (NOW +5.5%), and Twilio (TWLO +6.7%).
Previously: Salesforce soars after raising full-year outlook, shaking off pandemic (Aug. 25 2020)
Here's a look at Salesforce's performance compared to the S&P 500 and the First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) over the past year: