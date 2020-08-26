Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 27th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.15 (-94.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.24B (-25.7% Y/Y).

Analysts expects comparable sales of -30.8%.

Over the last 2 years, ULTA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 13 downward.