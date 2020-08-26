Gap (NYSE:GPS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 27th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.40 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.92B (-27.2% Y/Y).

Analysts expects comparable sales of -25.3%.

Over the last 2 years, GPS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 8 downward.