For Q2, B.O.S. Better Online (BOSC -12.6% ) reported revenue of $7.48M (-15.0% Y/Y).

Net loss stood at $1.43M or -$0.34/share; loss was primarily derived from a write off of the entire intangible assets of the Robotics business and inventory impairment of $1.7M.

In 1H20, operating profit of supply chain and RFID segments stood at $613K and $354K respectively compared to $568K and -$284K respectively in the year ago period.

"We are at the final stages of restructuring the operational side of the Robotics business to improve our competitive advantage. We have significantly reduced the cost of materials for our products and our operational expenses, and implemented additional controls to prevent future losses due to underestimated costs of projects," CEO Eyal Cohen commented.

The company expects the Robotics business to reach an operational breakeven point in Q4.

The company expects that it will make up for the 1H revenue shortfall in 2H20 so that FY revenues remain at FY19 levels.

"Based on the strong relative performance of our Supply Chain and RFID divisions in 1H and the restructuring of the Robotics business operations, we further anticipate that BOS will return to a net profit in Q3," Mr. Cohen commented.

