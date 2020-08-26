Ollie's Bargain Outlet Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 26, 2020 5:35 PM ETOllie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI)OLLIBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.90 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $513.88M (+53.9% Y/Y).
- Analysts expects comparable sales of +40%.
- Over the last 2 years, OLLI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.