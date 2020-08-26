TD Bank (NYSE:TD) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Thursday, August 27th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is C$1.23 (-31.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$9.99B (-4.9% Y/Y).

Analyst expects provision for credit losses of C$1.79B.

Over the last 2 years, TD has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.