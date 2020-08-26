Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 27th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.02 (+60.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $186.37M (+32.7% Y/Y).

Expected adjusted gross margin of 77.8%.

Over the last 2 years, OKTA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 18 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 6 downward.