VMware (NYSE:VMW) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 27th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.45 (-9.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.8B (+14.8% Y/Y).

Expected adjusted operating margin 28.0% vs guidance 28%; Billings of $3.04B.

Over the last 2 years, VMW has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 9 downward.