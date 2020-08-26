Now SoftBank (SFTBY +1.9%) is the latest to eyeball a way in to a potential deal for the U.S. operations of TikTok, The Information reports.
That comes ahead of approaching deadlines set by the Trump administration for TikTok owner ByteDance (BDNCE) to get clear of its U.S. interests.
Recent focus has been on the approach of investment firms General Atlantic and Sequoia Capital to get in on a deal via Oracle (ORCL +1.7%), and the pole-position talks from Microsoft (MSFT +1.6%) to take over the business.