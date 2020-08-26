Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 27th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.66 (+50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.04B (+17.1% Y/Y).

Expected Non-GAAP operating margin of 18.9% vs guidance 19%; Billings of $1.06B.

Over the last 2 years, WDAY has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 26 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 15 downward.