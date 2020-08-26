Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, August 27th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is C$2.18 (-29.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$4.77B (+0.8% Y/Y).

Analyst expects provision for credit losses of C$681.7M.

Over the last 2 years, CM has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.