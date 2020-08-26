HP (NYSE:HPQ) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Thursday, August 27th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.43 (-25.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $13.29B (-9.0% Y/Y).

Analyst expects personal systems revenue of $9.61B; printing revenue of $3.67B.

Over the last 2 years, HPQ has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 7 downward.