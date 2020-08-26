Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 27th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.64 (+16.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $340M (+27.4% Y/Y).

Analysts expect cash from operations of $93.7M.

Over the last 2 years, VEEV has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 5 downward.