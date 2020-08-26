Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 27th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.40 (-34.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $22.5B (-4.1% Y/Y).

Analyst expects adj. Ebitda estimate of $2.39B.

Over the last 2 years, DELL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 6 downward.