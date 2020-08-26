WWD sources say Amazon (AMZN +2.6% ) is moving forward with plans for a luxury platform, and the first international brands starting to launch in September.

Rumors have longed swirled that Amazon had luxury ambitions, hampered by the number of counterfeits on its e-commerce platform.

Earlier this year, Amazon the Counterfeit Crimes Unit, which included a global team of former federal prosecutors, experienced investigators, and data analysts.

Amazon also joined Valentino in a lawsuit against a counterfeiter who had been banned from selling on the site.