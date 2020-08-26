Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 27th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.20 (+25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $720.88M (+9.8% Y/Y).

Analyst expect gross margin of 63% in line with the guidance.

Estimated operating margin of 21.4%

Over the last 2 years, MRVL has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 23 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 22 upward revisions and 1 downward.