On emergence from Chapter 11, Jason (OTC:JASN) to become a private company owned by its existing senior secured lenders, including Monomoy Capital Partners and Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC, each of whom will appoint representatives to serve on the new board of directors.

The company will reduce its debt by ~$250M, ensuring financial flexibility to support ongoing operations and pursue its strategic plan for the benefit of its employees, customers and business partners.

The company also secured a $30M ABL credit facility with Wells Fargo Bank, National Association.

