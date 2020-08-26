The total amount wagered in Colorado for the third month of legalized sports betting was $59,183,619.73. The tally was up about 55% over the total amount wagered in June, per the Colorado Division of Gaming.

The July figures include total wagers from new operators opening retail and internet sportsbooks, with eight retail operators and ten internet operators now open for business in Colorado. Baseball, soccer and table tennis were the three top sports by total wagers.

The gaming win percentage for the month was 8.78%.

Online sports betting operators in the state include BetMGM (NYSE:MGM), Circa Sports, DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) and FanDuel (OTCPK:PDYPY). Retail sports betting operators include Penn National Gaming's (NASDAQ:PENN) Ameristar Black Hawk, BetWildwood, Twin River Worldwide's (NYSE:TRWH) Golden Mardi Gras Casino, Monarch CaSino & Resort's (NASDAQ:MCRI) Monarch Casino Black Hawk and the Saratoga Casino.