Activision Blizzard (ATVI +1.3% ) has revealed one of its key milestones for 2020, announcing it will release Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Nov. 13.

The release - what the company is calling a direct sequel to 2010's Call of Duty: Black Ops - is set in the early 1980s.

It's set to debut on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Battle.net, and releases for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will come depending on when those consoles are available to consumers.

The game will share post-launch content with free-to-play Call of Duty: Warzone (though Warzone players will still have access to all their Call of Duty: Modern Warfare content).

The company plans a multiplayer gameplay reveal on Sept. 9.

The 2010 Black Ops release was followed by 2012's Call of Duty: Black Ops II and 2015's Call of Duty: Black Ops III.

The Call of Duty franchise has been the year's best-selling game franchise for 11 straight years, according to NPD Group.