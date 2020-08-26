Citing meetings with the company's CFO, UBS raises its Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) price target from $134 to $140.

Analyst Fatima Boolani walked away seeing Fortinet's "improved secular positioning" and work from home opportunity, which have "expanded market share grab and thus growth runway."

Boolani was also "encouraged by the margin leverage from this momentum."

UBS maintains a Neutral rating, citing tougher H2 comps and looking for a better entry point to leave the sidelines.

Fortinet shares are up 3% to $137.47. FTNT is up nearly 25% YTD.

SA Authors agree with UBS and average out to a Neutral rating, while Wall Street analysts have a Bullish view.