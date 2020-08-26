The purest-play streaming stocks are jumping sharply on encouraging analyst commentary on a day when investors can’t seem to get enough of these classic momentum stocks.

Netflix (NFLX, +11% ) is racing toward a new record close. The stock got a slight lift out of the gate and has charged higher through the session.

A Piper Sandler survey showed that Netflix led among all streaming video services as the one subscribers are most likely to keep when lockdown measures and the COVID-19 crisis are over. More than half of respondents said they’d be willing to absorb a price hike as well, although one isn’t in the offing.

Roku (ROKU, +13% ) has followed pretty much the same trajectory in today’s trading.

It was buoyed by Citi initiating coverage of the stock with a Buy rating and a $180 price target (something just $15 away now). Analyst Jason Bazinet thinks active accounts will grow from the current 40M to 125M subscribers.

Netflix is now within touching distance of its all-time high close of $548.73 set in July.

Looking to momentum, today’s move has seen it put some solid distance between its price and its 10-day and 50-day SMAs. And its relative strength index is still sitting comfortably between overbought and oversold.

Netflix stands out with its content strategy and “high viewer engagement for original programming helps with subscriber stickiness,” Beulah Meriam K wrote on Seeking Alpha last week.

Roku is also a few dollars away from its all-time closing high, which was $169.86.

It, too, has a comfortable RSI and today’s move pushes shares well above the 10-day SMA.

Roku looked undervalued in the middle of August, Andres Cardenal wrote on Seeking Alpha, saying that once the economy improves, “Roku will be able to translate solid operational improvements into accelerating revenue growth and probably improving profit margins too.”

Roku’s secret sauce is its neutrality, as it “isn't perceived as a threat or a competitor by any of the content creators: and is “small enough to minimally annoy device manufacturers such as Amazon or Google,” Vishesh Raisinghani wrote yesterday.