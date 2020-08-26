CVS Health (CVS -2.0% ) announced applicable reference yields and total consideration to be paid in connection with the earlier announced cash tender offers.

For up to $3B principal amount of its 4.000% senior notes due 2023 and 3.700% senior notes due 2023 and the 2.800% senior notes due 2023 issued by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Aetna and (ii) up to $3B principal amount of its 4.100% senior notes due 2025 and 3.875% senior notes due 2025.

"The current valuation levels are below the company’s historical averages and provide an attractive risk-adjusted point of entry to purchase shares," noted Simplivest on Seeking Alpha.